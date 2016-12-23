Shakira Fans, Mark Your Calendars: Colombian Singer Drops New Album March 25

Shakira fans, take out your calendars and circle March 25.

The date marks the release of the Colombian singer’s newest album – her 10th studio album and the first English-language project since 2009’s “She Wolf.”

The singer announced the new earlier this week, just hours after releasing her newest single “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” with Rihanna.

Get #CantRememberToForgetYou ft @Rihanna - from Shak's new album, coming March 25! - on @iTunesMusic worldwide … ShakHQ,” she tweeted.

The single reached No. 1 on iTunes in 39 countries in just 24 hours.

This latest Shakira album, still unnamed, is her first album since 2010’s “Sale el Sol.”

Shakira’s most successful album in the U.S. is still 2001’s “Laundry Service,” which went multi-platinum and made the singer famous with hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Objection.”

In the cover story of the latest Glamour magazine, Shakira opened up about working with Rihanna.

“Working with her was utopia,” she said in the magazine, on newsstands Jan. 14. “She’s the sexiest woman on the planet. And at the end of the day, we’re both just basically Caribbean girls. The chemistry was so good and so real. She taught me dance moves. She was a sweet teacher.”

