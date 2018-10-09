Sexual assault charges against 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Michael Darby dropped

“Real Housewives of Potomac” husband Michael Darby is officially in the clear after he was accused of groping a cameraman.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office dropped its assault in the second degree and sexual offense in the fourth-degree charges against Darby on Oct. 4, Page Six confirmed Tuesday.

He was due in court next week.

“Our good name and reputation have been upheld through the abandonment of this case by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office. It is unfortunate that high profile people are often sought out as targets, and in this situation, someone tried to take advantage of me,” Darby said in a statement.

'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Michael Darby suspended from filming after being charged with groping cameraman

“The charges were dropped. They were baseless,” his lawyer Mike Rowan added. “There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen. The peace order request by the alleged victim was also denied. There was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here.”

Darby, 59, was charged in September after a cameraman for the show alleged that he groped his butt and gave him “a flirtatious look.” Bravo suspended the show’s production after he was charged.

His wife, Ashley, 30, stood by him throughout the ordeal.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.