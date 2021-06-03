Seth Meyers reveals awkward moment with Beyoncé at 'SNL' celebration

Seth Meyers had an awkward encounter with one of music's biggest stars several years ago.

The 47-year-old late-night host appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday and recalled once running into Beyoncé at a party and having a painfully memorable encounter with the singer while celebrating the 40th season of "Saturday Night Live."

"It was the party that only exists in works of fiction," Meyers said of the star-studded event. "You never would have that many people together again."

He continued: "I remember my wife and I were weaving through the crowd right as Prince was on stage and you never think of famous people going like this: ‘Excuse me, excuse me.’"

As he worked his way through the "densely packed" party, "doing the ‘excuse me,’" as he put it, he came across the "Black is King" star.

"My face came [very] close to Beyoncé," Meyer recalled. "Our eyes met and I was just like, ‘Pretty cool party, right?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ and then we just kept going like the momentum took us away."

Unfortunately for the comedian, his wife, Alexi Ashe, picked up on the awkwardness.

"My wife said, ‘Wow, you really killed that interaction.' She's like, ‘You better leave your ringer on because you’re probably going to get a call from Beyoncé.'"

"It went pretty good," he joked.

Beyoncé, 39, has appeared on "Saturday Night Live" a number of times as a musical guest.

In 2001 and 2004 with Destiny's Child, and as a solo performer in 2002 – which also featured Jay-Z – and 2008. She also cameoed during Jay-Z's 2003 performance.

She appeared in a 2001 sketch called "Just Funnin' with Gemini's Twin" as a former member of a girl group who was "kicked out," alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Meyers appeared on "SNL" from 2001-2014, primarily serving as the host of the popular Weekend Update segment. He now hosts "Late Night with Seth Meyers."