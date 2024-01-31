Selma Blair shares health update during MS battle: In pain ‘all the time’

Selma Blair continues to stay positive during her tumultuous health battle with multiple sclerosis.

The "Cruel Intentions" star took to social media to share a candid video, as she gave fans an update on the disease that has deeply impacted her life.

"I hurt all the time. I say that for you people that hurt also," she began her Instagram video. "Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts."

Blair, 51, went on to explain that it is "hard to stretch" due to the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which has taken a major toll on her body.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissue, primarily the skin, joints and blood vessel walls, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She continued to say that Ehlers-Danlos syndrome has caused her muscles to not be "stable" and would make her very "stiff."

"The MS is fine, I’m still in remission," Blair remarked.

During the social media post, Blair wrote in the description, "a video of Selma with short blonde hair wearing a white t-shirt, sitting in bed and sharing a health update while receiving IVIG."

Blair went on to say that she was due for another MRI and blood work, as she pointed to a large IV drip placed in her bedroom. She said the IV drip "helps so much."



"I still get tired. I still am stiff like all the time. If I’m by myself, I do move and walk better and in open space. But still, I notice when I go out it’s still very pronounced when I go into different rooms, hallways or meeting new people or even focusing on talking about it."

Blair confessed that she does not mind talking about "how strange" her symptoms are because she knows it "can look weird."



The "Legally Blonde" star added that despite feeling tired, she’s "doing well."

When people ask her "What do you want to do with your life?," she confessed she feels "sad" that she just wants to sleep.

"There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to. Still lucky. Still grateful. Still OK. But it's still a bummer," she concluded.

The actress first shared she had been diagnosed with the disease, which causes the immune system to attack the protective covering of nerve fibers and impacts communication between the brain and the body, in 2018.

She has been in remission since 2021, when she underwent stem cell transplantation to treat the condition.