Selma Blair posts photo with Michael J. Fox after revealing he helped her cope with MS diagnosis

Selma Blair posted a photo of herself with her arm around "Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox to Instagram Wednesday, thanking him for supporting her through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

The "Cruel Intentions" actress gushed over Fox in an Instagram post, writing “I like this man. I am not alone in feeling this way.” The two stars smiled and posed for a sweet photo, both flaunting t-shirts with 1970s pop culture characters.

“We are all a time capsule in this photo… my heart!” the post continued.

Fox rocked a Misfits punk band tee while Blair showed off her Bad News Bears shirt. Blair revealed in the caption that Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey was also there to take the happy photo of the friends.

"My heart… your presence,” Blair wrote, praising the 57-year-old Fox, who has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 1991. “I just blew your minds. Right?”

In her first televised interview since going public with her illness, Blair told "Good Morning America" last month that she sought the advice of Fox after she wasn’t “taken seriously by doctors” and was told her symptoms were caused by her being an "exhausted" "single mother" going through financial problems.

"I said, 'I don't know who to tell, but I am dropping things. I’m doing strange things,'" she recalled writing to Fox in an email. "He got in touch with me and we began a conversation. So he really helped me… He gives me hope."

Blair first announced in October that she suffers from MS, E! Entertainment reported. MS is a debilitating disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerve cells.

Blair said that Fox provided invaluable advice on how to cope with a life-altering health condition after working in the entertainment industry, People reported.

"Plus I was like, 'I have Michael J. Fox’s email now. Like, I’m pretty cool. I’m cooler than I thought,'" Blair joked about the first time she spoke to her now-friend.

Fox partially retired from acting in 1993 due to worsening motor skills. He spends his time working with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which raises money for Parkinson’s research and spreads awareness about the disease.