Selena Gomez says she gets 'really insecure sometimes': 'I go through weird ups and downs'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her insecurities.

In a new interview with Elle.com that was posted on Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer discusses how her style influences the way she feels.

“I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” Gomez says. “My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes every day. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.”

Why Demi Lovato Unfollowed Selena Gomez and Other Friends on Social Media

"If your mind feels strong and your body feels strong, and you feel like you can tackle things, that’s the best feeling," she adds.

Through those moments of insecurity, Gomez has made it her mission to "encourage women" and use her "platform for good."

"I wouldn’t be able to do any of it if it weren’t for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but it's true," she says. "So I think for me, I’ve always wanted to be a good example. Not because I’m not going to mess up -- I f**k up all the time. It’s more just that I want to be honest with them. I’m going to say: I’m trying the best I can and that’s what you can do too -- just try the best that you can, and it’s hard. And you’re not alone."

Selena Gomez's New Holiday Fashion Campaign Is So Dreamy

She continues, "I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important -- I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are."

For Gomez, she feels strong when she embodies characters, switches up her style and does what she feels in a specific moment.

"I guess I’m so moody, so I’ll watch "Almost Famous" and then I’ll want to dress like Kate Hudson for the week, or I’ll watch Marilyn and I’ll see something that I want to wear that’s all '50s style," she reveals. "I think that’s probably why I’m an actress because I’m like…different personalities. But it’s just fun. I love dressing up. I love being inspired by art, by music, by movies."

Selena Gomez Dethroned as Most-Followed Person on Instagram

"I don’t really limit myself," she adds. "I think I just like to do the things that make me feel good."

The interview comes in the midst of some mental health struggles for the "Back to You" singer, who was recently hospitalized for treatment. Last month, a source told ET that Gomez is "happiest and healthiest when she takes a step out of the spotlight and treats getting healthy like it’s her job."

“Selena will bounce back from this like she always does. Every day she gets stronger, it’s just important that she find a way to maintain it,” the source added.