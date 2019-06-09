Selena Gomez is the queen of Instagram likes

Selena Gomez has been crowned the world’s top Instagram celeb – despite having fewer followers than several of her rivals.

The singing star still has a mind-boggling 151.8 million followers.

But social media-monitoring site Hype Auditor places her top because she gets an average of 3.6 million likes per post.

Boffins at the site use programs to weed out fake followers and the data is used by firms wanting to get the best value for money from stars plugging products and services.

The site also reveals that most of her fans – 14 percent — live in India and that 58 percent are women.

Kylie Jenner comes in at two also with 3.6 million likes per post from her 137 million fans – 24 percent of whom live in the U.S.

The number three spot is taken by Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo – who has 170.1million fans but engagement is down at 2.8 million.

Most of his fans live in Iran and India — a total of 24 percent — and more than three quarters are men.

Below him in the table is Barcelona legend Lionel Messi with 126.1 million followers and an average of 2.4 million likes per post.

The majority of his followers live in Spain with 11 percent and 77 percent are men.

Beyoncé is at No. 5 – a chart position she is unused to occupying.

She has 128.1 million followers, bags 2.3 million likes a post and 27 percent of her fans live in the States, with just 3 percent from the U.K.

Kim Kardashian is at No. 6. She gets around 1.6 m likes a pop from her 141.2 million fans — with a third living in the States.

Instagram itself is at No. 7. The platform has 303.2 million followers but engagement is just 700,000 likes per post.

At No. 8 is Ariana Grande. The site says 24 percent of her 156.9 million followers live in the US and that she gets 1.1 million likes per post.

Number nine is Justin Bieber with 113.9 million fans and 1.5 million likes and at 10 is Hollywood star The Rock.

He gets an average of 1.2 million likes per post from his 145.7 million fans. The data says 21 percent live in the US and 4 percent in the U.K.

The highest placed Brit in the top 1000 Instagrammers is Harry Potter star Emma Watson at No. 19 with 51 million fans and 1.4 million likes per photo uploaded.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in 327th place with their photos getting an average of 380,000 likes from their 8.5 million fans.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton are 411th with their 9.2 million followers responding 244,000 times per photo.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.