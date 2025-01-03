Expand / Collapse search
Departed

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Ace Ventura’ actor John Capodice dead at 83

The prolific character actor was featured in shows including 'General Hospital,' 'Law & Order' and 'Boy Meets World'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
John Capodice, best known for his appearances in popular shows and movies including "Seinfeld," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "General Hospital," has died. He was 83. 

Capodice died on Dec. 30, an obituary posted by the Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale, New Jersey, announced.  

A cause of death was not disclosed. 

John Capodice

Actor John Capodice died on Dec. 30 at the age of 83, a public obituary posted by the Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale, New Jersey, announced. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

"John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him," the obituary stated. 

Capodice was born in Chicago in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, as he fought in the Korean War. 

John Capodice on 'Ellen'

Beginning in the 1970s, John Capodice began his acting career and had recurring roles in TV shows, including "Ellen." (Getty Images)

Beginning in the 1970s, Capodice began his acting career and had recurring roles in shows such as "Ryan’s Hope," "Diagnosis Murder," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order," "Living Single," "Melrose Place," "Ellen," "Mad About You," "Boy Meets World" and "Will & Grace," according to iMDB. The prolific actor was featured in more than 150 film and television projects from 1978 to 2024.

"Seinfeld" fans may remember the actor from the episode "The Revenge," which aired in 1991. Capodice portrayed the owner of a laundromat that the character Kramer attempted to sabotage. Capodice's character was hilariously accused of stealing $1,500 from a laundry bag in the popular television sitcom. 

John Capodice

John Capodice appeared in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld." (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Capodice’s film credits include "Wall Street," "Family Business," "The Doors," "Speed" and "Independence Day." In "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," the actor played a police officer who poked fun at Jim Carrey’s character. 

He was additionally a "proud member" of the fraternal organization, the Blauvelt Sons of Italy, Rockland Lodge 2176.

John Capodice

John Capodice’s film credits include "Wall Street," "Family Business," "The Doors," "Speed" and "Independence Day." (Beck Starr/FilmMagic)

Capodice is survived by his wife, Jane, and daughters, Tessa De Pierro and Cassandra Hansen. He was a "proud grandfather" to four grandchildren -- David, Jake, Frankie and Giuliana. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

