‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Ace Ventura’ actor John Capodice dead at 83

John Capodice, best known for his appearances in popular shows and movies including "Seinfeld," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "General Hospital," has died. He was 83.

Capodice died on Dec. 30, an obituary posted by the Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale, New Jersey, announced.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

"John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him," the obituary stated.

Capodice was born in Chicago in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, as he fought in the Korean War.

Beginning in the 1970s, Capodice began his acting career and had recurring roles in shows such as "Ryan’s Hope," "Diagnosis Murder," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order," "Living Single," "Melrose Place," "Ellen," "Mad About You," "Boy Meets World" and "Will & Grace," according to iMDB. The prolific actor was featured in more than 150 film and television projects from 1978 to 2024.

"Seinfeld" fans may remember the actor from the episode "The Revenge," which aired in 1991. Capodice portrayed the owner of a laundromat that the character Kramer attempted to sabotage. Capodice's character was hilariously accused of stealing $1,500 from a laundry bag in the popular television sitcom.

Capodice’s film credits include "Wall Street," "Family Business," "The Doors," "Speed" and "Independence Day." In "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," the actor played a police officer who poked fun at Jim Carrey’s character.

He was additionally a "proud member" of the fraternal organization, the Blauvelt Sons of Italy, Rockland Lodge 2176.

Capodice is survived by his wife, Jane, and daughters, Tessa De Pierro and Cassandra Hansen. He was a "proud grandfather" to four grandchildren -- David, Jake, Frankie and Giuliana.

