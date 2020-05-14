Scooter Braun explains that being 'publicly attacked' made him rethink his goal of holding public office

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Scooter Braun says that being "publicly attacked" by someone he doesn't know made him rethink his goal of ever running for public office due to the fact, he has young children and he needs to be "careful."

In a new interview with British GQ, Braun explained, without actually naming any names, that the past experience soured him to the idea of getting into politics.

“Public office is something I’ve thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership,” he explained when asked if the coronavirus pandemic had made him think about running. “The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful... Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue.”

He continued: “But what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector.”

In 2017, TMZ reported that top Democrats in California had approached Braun about the idea of running for governor.

Although he did not mention Taylor Swift in his British GQ interview, the music executive previously got in a very public feud with Swift after he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, which also meant he obtained the masters from her first six albums. After she publicly called him and label founder Scott Borchetta out over the sale in a June 2019 blog post, Braun said his family started to receive death threats and other heinous messages from her fans.

Braun previously posted a lengthy letter addressed to the singer in November in which he revealed that the spat between them resulted in his family getting death threats.

"I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above. I won't go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss,” wrote Braun, who also posted a screenshot of one of the vulgar messages he received.

He continued: “Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety.”

He went on to implore the singer to have a conversation with him — which apparently never came to be.

Following the $300 million sale, Swift alleged in her blog post that she was never informed of the deal and had her previous requests to buy back her masters denied. She also accused Braun of “manipulative bullying.”