Scaramucci says Trump is unlikely to drain swamp because swamp ‘may not have a drain’

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, said during an episode of CBS’ “Big Brother” that President Trump is unlikely to drain the swamp in Washington because "the swamp may not have a drain."

Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, spent a turbulent 11 days as White House communications director before being unceremoniously fired following an expletive-ridden interview with The New Yorker.

He told a fellow contestant, Tom Green, that there’s “no chance” that he’d be invited back to work for the administration because the president is “surrounded by politicians” and “Washington operatives.”

“They really don’t want people from his neck of the woods around,” Scaramucci said, a reference to their business backgrounds.

Trump used three slogans during his campaign and he has had trouble making good on his said goals. The slogans were: Drain the swamp, build the wall, and lock her up.

There is currently a partial government shutdown over border wall funding.

