'Saturday Night Live' returned to 'Weekend Update' to mock 'wrong-headed' Capitol Riots, Trump's impeachment

"Saturday Night Live" returned from its winter break with a "Weekend Update" segment determined to catch up on the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol and the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che seemed eager to get back behind the "Weekend Update" desk after the show went dark for the very eventful weeks leading up to and through the inauguration.

"A lot has happened since our last show," Jost began the segment on Saturday. "A lot of it was good. The Inauguration, that was nice. Christmas, I liked Christmas. And hey, now the terrorist watch list includes White people. So, yay for diversity! It’s important to see yourself represented."

Che also labeled the people who breached the security at the Capitol as White supremacists in joking about President Joe Biden’s recent executive order urging for more American-made goods to be bought in the U.S.

"President Biden signed an executive order urging U.S. agencies to buy American-made products," Che began. "Unfortunately the only products still made in America are tactical gear for White militias and student loan debt."

Elsewhere in the segment, Che introduced Cecily Strong as a character named Cathy Anne, to talk about the "wrong-headed" move by people who stormed the Capitol earlier this month. The character went on to call the rioters "Nazis" and "White supremacists" as well.

"These Republicans ain’t going to do nothing about these traitors, even though they’re the ones that are going to be killed," she said. "What the hell is wrong with them?"

The chain-smoking, dim-witted character compared Republican lawmakers to opossums, hissing and then playing dead.

Jost also commented on the historic second impeachment of Trump that stemmed from the Capitol riots. Specifically, he slammed U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who has been a vocal critic of Democrats’ push to impeach the former president, going as far as to call it unconstitutional.

"It’s times like this that I think it’s important that we as a country remember that Rand Paul got his a-- kicked by his neighbor while he was mowing his lawn," the host mocked, referencing the violent assault Rand suffered at the hands of his neighbor, Dr. Rene Boucher, over a dispute over lawn care.

"Now, as hilarious as that must have been to watch, violence against lawmakers is wrong and his neighbor went to jail for 8 months," Jost continued. "So we should be allowed to punish the president who sent Mad Max to overthrow the government."

Jost also suggested allowing Rand Paul to compete in a boxing match against YouTube celebrity Logan Paul.

"And that way, no matter who loses, American wins," he concluded.