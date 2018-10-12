Sarah Sanders slams 'The View' after host suggests Melania was once Trump’s mistress

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took aim at ABC gabfest "The View" on Friday after guest host Yvette Nicole Brown suggested that Melania Trump may have once been one of her husband’s “mistresses.”

The hosts were discussing the first lady’s recent interview with ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, in which she addressed reports about the “alleged infidelities” of her husband.

“I am a mother and first lady," she was quoted as saying during the interview, "and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

After playing the clip, Brown raised the question: “Is it possible that she’s not concerned with his mistresses because she was one of them?”

Sanders took to Twitter to fire back at what she termed “disgusting attacks.”

“The left’s ‘war on women’ they disagree with is a disgrace,” she wrote. “FLOTUS is strong, accomplished, and has a lot more class than the women who bully her.”

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, told Brown via Twitter to "check your facts before you accuse someone of being a mistress.”

She called the remark “disgusting” before adding that as “your” first lady, “she deserves your respect.”

Brown tweeted out shortly after that she “stand(s) by every word” she said.

“My mom taught me that respect is earned. And thankfully we live in a nation -- at least for now--where I don't have to bow down to dear leader or his third wife.”

No host at the table, including Llamas, addressed Brown’s accusation.