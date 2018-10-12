Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals
Published

Sarah Ferguson's royal wedding hat compared to 'Harry Potter' golden snitch on Twitter

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
close
Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor CastleVideo

Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle for the second Royal Wedding in 2018. The Royal family and celebrities gathered for the occasion.

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, turned heads on her daughter's wedding day for wearing an emerald hat with a golden ribbon that had many Twitter users comparing it to the golden snitch from "Harry Potter."

The mother of the bride sported an emerald wrap dress which matched her daughter's emerald wedding tiara and earring ensemble but it was the golden detail of her accessory that had the internet buzzing.

Sarah Ferguson turned heads in her strange hat.

Sarah Ferguson turned heads in her strange hat. (AP)

The bold hat design, which featured a gold band and two ties jetting out on the sides became the accessory of the day at the Windsor Castle affair on Friday as the hat was quickly compared to the wings of the golden snitch, the flying, golden ball used during the fictional game of Quidditch in J.K. Rowling's famous "Harry Potter" novels.

While most people compared the hat to the golden snitch, others noted the hat's resemblance to Yoda's ears and Wonder Woman's emblem.

Fergie's daughter married Jack Brooksbank in a gusty, fall ceremony on St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle several months after her first cousin, Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in the same place.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding. (AP)

Eugenie, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is ninth in line to the British throne donned a custom gown by British designer Peter Pilotto and was walked into the chapel by her father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal wedding was also attended by celebrities such as Demi Moore, Cara Delevinhgne, Liv Tyler and Ellie Goulding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.