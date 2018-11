next Image 1 of 2

One of the early performances at the 58th Grammys didn’t sit too well with viewers.



Sam Hunt took the stage with Carrie Underwood and social media quickly deemed their performance the worst of the night—though it was only the second performance of the show.

Underwood wore a short white dress on stage and matched Hunt’s white shirt and dark pants.

