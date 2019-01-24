Salma Hayek warms up with animal-print swimsuit snaps amid freezing temps in London

Salma Hayek took a mental vacation from frigid London with some throwback swimsuit snaps from a recent beach trip.

In late December and early January, the 52-year-old actress went on an island getaway, and she reminisced upon those moments on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam," she captioned a sexy snapshot in a leopard cutout swimsuit.

Earlier this month, Hayek posted photos and videos from the beach, including one in the same swimsuit captioned, "Mermaid life."

In another, Hayek lies down in the surf, writing "Listening to the sound of the water #meditation."

The ageless stunner admitted in a 2017 interview that she sometimes get tired of having to look amazing all the time, but wants to keep her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, around.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" she told The Edit. "But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either."