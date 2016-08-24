Ryan Lochte's girlfriend is standing by him

Kayla Rae Reid is sticking by her man.

The Playboy model spoke out this week for the first time following boyfriend Ryan Lochte’s Rio Olympics debacle in which he fabricated a robbery along with three swimming teammates.

“I will always support him no matter what,” Reid told a Daily Mail reporter outside LAX on Monday.

Reid’s response is the only glimmer of backup Lochte received this week. Hours after the couple touched down in Los Angeles, several of the swimmer’s sponsors — including Speedo and Ralph Lauren — dropped him as a client.

Though it’s possible Lochte will be suspended — the USOC plans to review the case further — the disgraced swimmer is planning ahead for the 2020 Tokyo games. And as Reid previously shared, she’d be willing to go along for the ride.

“He’s mentioned this might be his last one, but then sometimes he says he thinks he will go again,” the 25-year-old said. "I like Tokyo. Tokyo is fun.”

The couple, who may have met on Tinder earlier this year, also are planning for their future beyond the Olympics.

“We are very close,” Reid said. “There are a lot of chapters to come.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.