Russell Brand faces accusation of sexually assaulting extra on the set of his movie 'Arthur' in new lawsuit

Russell Brand is facing a new allegation of sexual assault made by a movie extra who worked on the set of his 2011 romantic comedy "Arthur."

A woman who was only identified as Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit against the 48-year-old actor in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Suffolk County on Friday, according to a report by People Magazine.

In an affidavit obtained by People, the unnamed woman alleged that Brand publicly exposed himself to her before later sexually assaulting her in a bathroom on July 7, 2010.

She claimed that Brand "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set" prior to exposing himself to her "in full view of the cast and crew" as well as employees of Warner Bros. and other production companies involved with the movie.

In the court filing, Jane Doe accused Brand of sexually assaulted her in a bathroom "later that same day" while "a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."

The anonymous woman claimed that she had been hired to work on the film for three days but after the alleged assault, she was "not brought back for the second or third day, and was only paid for one day of work."

Representatives for Brand did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Directed by Jason Winer, "Arthur" was a remake of a 1981 movie of the same name and starred Brand in the titular role. The cast also included Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Nick Nolte and Greta Gerwig. "Arthur" was released in April 2011.

In the affidavit, the anonymous woman claimed that she has "suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear" due to the alleged assault.

"As a result of the sexual assault by Russell Brand, I have found it difficult to trust others," Jane Doe stated in the filing, per People.

"I still maintain my career as an actor, and I am terrified of being blacklisted in the industry or suffering other negative effects beyond what I already suffered if my name is associated with a sexual assault lawsuit against others in the industry," Jane Doe added. "I cannot bear to imagine my career that I love being jeopardized at this point in my life."

The woman also claimed that she feared "retaliation" due to Brand's celebrity and large social media following if her identity was publicly revealed. The affidavit requested that Jane Doe be allowed to continue to "prosecute my claims to the full extent of the law using a pseudonym."

An attorney for Jane Doe filed a separate affidavit along with the complaint, which was also obtained by People. The document claimed that the woman is "a victim of both childhood sexual assault and adult sexual assault."

It stated that Jane Doe "has already experienced significant pain, shock, shame, and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the sexual abuse she endured."

The affidavit included a request that she be allowed "to prosecute said claims without publicly disclosing [her] identity."

The woman claimed she feared "shame" and "retaliation from current and future employers" if her name became known, per the affidavit.

The affidavit "further requests that this Court issue an Order temporarily restraining the Defendants from disclosing Plaintiff’s name or personal information to the public."

In addition to Brand, Warner Bros., the studio that developed and distributed the movie, and other production companies were named as defendants in the lawsuit. However, according to People, neither affidavit included specific claims made against any of the named defendants except Brand.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In September, four other women alleged that Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, according to The Sunday Times.

The accusers, who have not been named, include one who says she had been sexually assaulted during a relationship with Brand when she was 16. Another woman alleges that Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

The comedian denied the claims, saying in a video statement shared on social media that his relationships were "always consensual."

A week later, a fifth woman accused Brand of sexual misconduct, which she alleged occurred in 2008. She claimed he exposed himself to her and then laughed about it shortly after.

Brand later took to X , formerly Twitter, to thank his fans for their support.

"Obviously it's been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and questioning the information you've been presented with," he said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.