Runaways rocker Cherie Currie remembers late mom, 1940s actress Marie Harmon: 'A true star to the end'

Runaways rocker Cherie Currie is paying tribute to her late mother, Marie Harmon, a 1940s actress who died Friday at the age of 97.

Harmon's death was confirmed on Instagram Friday by her daughter, Sonda Currie, also an actress, who appeared in all three films in Bradley Cooper's "The Hangover" franchise, among others. Harmon died of natural causes in Los Angeles.

Cherie also commemorated her mother, tweeting "Rest in peace mom" with a heart emoji.

The "Cherry Bomb" songstress opened up in more detail about her mother's legacy in a statement shared with Fox News. She revealed that while her mom had achieved fame of her own on screen, she was rather coy about it with her children.

"Our darling mother Marie Harmon was a fantastic comedic actress! She never shared her movies with us kids. Had I known the great stock I came from I would have taken myself seriously as an actor," Currie said. "Though she gave up the glitz to have us kids she never lost the glamour. A true star to the end and we will miss her beauty and wit every single day."

Cherie is best known as the platinum blonde frontwoman of the iconic '70s band The Runaways. She went on to earn her own acclaim as an actress, having starred in the 1980 film "Foxes" with Jodie Foster.

Harmon co-starred in World War II-era Westerns with icons such as Roy Rogers and Sunset "Kit" Carson. She was portrayed by Tatum O'Neal in the 2010 biopic "The Runaways," also starring Dakota Fanning as Cherie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett.

"She led an amazing life, full of grit & determination & lots of love & compassion!" Sondra wrote of her mom. "I’m so proud of her Spirit! Shine on, Mom … I’m lucky u hatched me."

Harmon reportedly retired from movies in 1958. In addition to Sondra and Cherie, Harmon is survived by her son Don, daughter Marie, Sondra’s husband Alan J. Levi, and four grandchildren: Tina, Trevor, Jake and Grace.