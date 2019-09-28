Actress Ruby Rose undergoes emergency surgery for serious stunt injury

Months after sustaining serious injuries that could’ve left her paralyzed, actress Ruby Rose has shared explicit footage of her emergency surgery via Instagram. WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” the actress, 33, explained. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord [sic]. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

Rose went on to thank her doctor for, “allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt,” adding, “to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that ‘Greys ?Anatomy’ episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

This isn’t the first time the “Batwoman” star has gone under the knife. She underwent spinal surgery back in January of 2018.

“So…For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” Rose revealed in a tweet at the time that has since been deleted. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

“Batwoman” premieres on Oct. 6 on CW.

