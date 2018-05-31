Roseanne Barr forgives co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman on Twitter

Just one day after chastising them on Twitter, Roseanne Barr is forgiving former co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman for their public response to the show’s cancellation.

As previously reported, Barr returned to Twitter after making racist comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett and had some harsh words for Gilbert and Fishman, who were among the first to release statements about Barr’s tweets as well as ABC’s decision to cancel “Roseanne” because of them.

“To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok,” she wrote.

Earlier, Barr also apologized to the cast and crew who are now losing their jobs because of her, making special mention of co-stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman.

Goodman has since opened up about the cancellation of the show, but Metcalf has remained silent.

While the star simply said she was surprised by Gilbert’s reaction, she directly went after Fishman for his lengthy statement on the social media platform.

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.Me. You throw me under the bus. nice!” she wrote.

Fishman responded to the tweet later that day.

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that,” he wrote.

Barr has been equal parts apologizing and battling people on Twitter since the cancellation of “Roseanne,” which was poised to return for a second season at ABC prior to Barr’s racist tweet.