Roseanne Barr accuses her co-stars of throwing her under the bus on Twitter

Although Roseanne Barr said she was quitting Twitter after her racist tweet cost her a second season of the “Roseanne” revival, the star was back at it again Tuesday to react to her former co-stars’ comments on the matter.

As previously reported, the star returned Tuesday evening for a round of tweeting in which she asked fans not to defend her or boycott ABC over the cancellation. The star saw the plug pulled on Season 2 after she tweeted racist comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

After news of the cancellation spread, co stars like Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman took to Twitter to express their regret at what happened and to condemn their TV mom’s statements to their followers. It seems Barr took issue with this and couldn’t resist responding on the social media site.

She first targeted Fishman’s lengthy statement that he shared hours after the show’s cancellation. In it, he lamented the fact that the cast and crew lost their jobs and noted that he strived for inclusivity in his role as DJ Conner, which Barr’s racist comment went against.

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!” Barr wrote in a 5 a.m. tweet.

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that,” Fisheman wrote in response.

After her response to Fishman, Barr had a significantly more tame response to Gilbert, who was among the first to come out against the now-infamous Jarrett tweet.

Gilbert called the remarks “abhorrent” and noted that they do not reflect the views of the rest of the cast and crew.

“Wow! unreal.” Barr tweeted.

Later, when a fan pointed out that Gilbert owes a lot of her career success to her time on “Roseanne,” Barr actually defended her on-screen daughter.

“no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed f---ed up,” she wrote.

Bar continued her day posting and retweeting supportive messages from fans, but stopped short of ever defending herself or her tweet.