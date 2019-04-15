Ronda Rousey appears to hint at starting a family with latest social media post

It seems as if Ronda Rousey is ready to start a family.

On Monday, the wrestling superstar went on Instagram to share a photo of herself and husband Travis Browne kissing.

"#impregnationvacation," Rousey, 32, simply captioned the picture of the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — along with several emojis.

Back in January, rumors swirled that Rousey might be nearing the end with WWE. However, TMZ subsequently reported that the news of Rousey's departure had been exaggerated and that she is contracted through 2021.

At the time, the outlet reported that Rousey was serious about starting a family, which is where the rumors seemed to stem from, but added that she would likely remain with the company in some fashion while she steps away from the ring to have kids.

When asked about the speculation by ESPN, Rousey slammed the reports, saying: "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus.

"If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day," she concluded.

The former UFC star made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble last year and had her first match at Wrestlemania 34 in a tag-team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Upon entering WWE, Rousey became a full-time wrestler and won the RAW women’s championship against Alexa Bliss in her fourth match.

