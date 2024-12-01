The Rock says 'freedom is our greatest privilege' while visiting troops in Hawaii

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" is the people’s champion for a number of reasons, and admitted he’s "forever a proud patriot" thanks to service members.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise star was overwhelmed with gratitude while visiting with troops stationed in Hawaii.

"My absolute honor to once again come back to scared land, and spend time with our soldiers and their families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam here in Oahu, Hawaii," The Rock shared on social media.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON VISITS CAPITOL HILL TO HELP BOOST MILITARY RECRUITMENT

"Boundlessly grateful to all our military men and women & their families for their service. A great day to look you in your eyes and shake your hands."

He added, "God bless you, and your families.

"Boundlessly grateful to all our military men and women & their families for their service." — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Forever a proud patriot as our freedom is our greatest privilege."

The legendary WWE wrestler then provided a special screening of his latest film, "Moana 2."

"Forever a proud patriot as our freedom is our greatest privilege." — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"What a privilege and an honor it is to be back here on this base," he told the crowded theater. "I grew up here, on the other side of the island. As a kid and a teenager, I was doing a lot of things I shouldn't be doing."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He added, "We're very excited about this movie because it's about our culture, our people, our islands."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

Before leaving the stage, The Rock was presented with a flag of the joint base "as a token of appreciation."

"I love you guys, thank you for your service, all of you. I love you so much," he said.

The sequel to Disney's 2016 film set a new record for Thanksgiving at the box office with $221 million in ticket sales, according to Sunday's studio estimates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An additional $165 million in international box office sales earned the sequel a cool $386 million worldwide.