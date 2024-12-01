Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock says 'freedom is our greatest privilege' while visiting troops in Hawaii

‘Moana 2’ star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson expressed gratitude for soldiers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Oahu

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he's not happy with current state of America Video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he's not happy with current state of America

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Will Cain sits down with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson about his political endorsements and his optimism about the future of America.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" is the people’s champion for a number of reasons, and admitted he’s "forever a proud patriot" thanks to service members.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise star was overwhelmed with gratitude while visiting with troops stationed in Hawaii.

"My absolute honor to once again come back to scared land, and spend time with our soldiers and their families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam here in Oahu, Hawaii," The Rock shared on social media.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON VISITS CAPITOL HILL TO HELP BOOST MILITARY RECRUITMENT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in front of an American flag

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thanked military members while visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Oahu. (Getty images)

"Boundlessly grateful to all our military men and women & their families for their service. A great day to look you in your eyes and shake your hands." 

He added, "God bless you, and your families.

"Boundlessly grateful to all our military men & women & their families for their service."

— Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Forever a proud patriot as our freedom is our greatest privilege."

The legendary WWE wrestler then provided a special screening of his latest film, "Moana 2."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears black shirt with green palm print on red carpet

Johnson voices the character Maui in "Moana." (Karwai Tang)

"What a privilege and an honor it is to be back here on this base," he told the crowded theater. "I grew up here, on the other side of the island. As a kid and a teenager, I was doing a lot of things I shouldn't be doing."

He added, "We're very excited about this movie because it's about our culture, our people, our islands." 

Before leaving the stage, The Rock was presented with a flag of the joint base "as a token of appreciation."

"I love you guys, thank you for your service, all of you. I love you so much," he said.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson wears lei and sunglasses at Moana 2 screening in Oahu

Johnson was on hand to present a special screening of the film to military service members. (Kevin Mazur)

The sequel to Disney's 2016 film set a new record for Thanksgiving at the box office with $221 million in ticket sales, according to Sunday's studio estimates.

An additional $165 million in international box office sales earned the sequel a cool $386 million worldwide.

