Robert Pattinson Takes a Bite Out of the Web Competition This Week

He’s no stranger to being perched atop the many popularity polls and has won a slate of fan favorite awards during his short career, and Robert Pattinson has once again risen to the peak position on the Gossip Center Hot 45 List.

The “Twilight” heartthrob ousted the competition to garner the number one spot for the second time in the past month while edging out fellow attention-grabbing famous faces including runner-up Justin Bieber and third place finisher Carla Bruni.

Despite having a relatively quite start to the week, Mr Pattinson enjoyed a late, yet overwhelming surge upon the release of the first on-set photo from his latest project “Cosmopolis” in which he’s pictured sharing a limousine ride with his Canadian actress co-star Sarah Gadon. The 25-year-old English hunk also made headlines thanks to a new interview with Glamour, during which he voiced his desire to settle down with a lucky lady. He dished, "I want to be with my wife… Sitting on a deckchair, sipping some tea, and reading books in a retirement home, in a beautiful and warm place. I'm a romantic guy."

Needing no explanation as to how he claimed the second slot on the Hot 45 List, the always-popular Justin Bieber continued to be a mainstay in the top five thanks to another highly-publicized week in the spotlight. The Canadian hitmaker kicked things off at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, as he ended up being doted with three trophies including Top New Artist – during which he shared a smooch with girlfriend Selena Gomez before heading to the stage to accept his accolade. Continuing to garner plenty of press, the 17-year-old then jetted off with Miss Gomez for a vacation in Maui, Hawaii – where the two lovebirds hit the beach while not taking any measures to conceal their affection during a PDA-filled beach romp captured in full bloom by a pack of paparazzi.

Rounding out the Hot 45 List top three was French First Lady Carla Bruni, who leapt above the pack thanks to her recently confirmed pregnancy. Showing off her baby bump at the recently held G8 Luncheon, Miss Bruni’s family friend Jacques Seguela leaked the news while adding that Carla and husband Nicolas Sarkozy are anxiously awaiting the arrival of a baby boy. Of the revelation, a report from The Telegraph told of Seguela’s credibility, "This is not the first time Mr. Seguela has filled the public in on the presidential couple's private lives. In 2009, he gave a blow-by-blow account of how they met at an impromptu 'blind date' soiree, describing the scene as an 'unexpected game of seduction between two wild beasts.'"

When it comes to the big movers of the week, Bryce Dallas Howard grasped more than her fair share of interest while rising from obscurity to the 17th spot on the Gossip Center Hot 45 List upon the announcement that she and husband Seth Gabel are prepping for the arrival of their second child. Joining the “Hereafter” hottie as an upward trender over the past seven days was Pippa Middleton, the sister of recently married Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Miss Middleton has become a focal point of media outlets ever since last month’s Royal Wedding – as she suddenly has found herself followed constantly by paparazzi while even being mentioned as a possible focal point for a future episode of the hit FOX show “Glee”.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the normally top twenty placing actress Natalie Portman has experienced a seemingly welcome nosedive as far as the Hot 45 List is concerned. The Oscar-winning “Black Swan” actress sunk from the 25th ranking all the way to 127th – though the lack of action on the web is by no means attributed to any wrongdoing on her behalf, rather a result of Miss Portman removing herself from the public eye as she gets closer and closer to the arrival of her first child with fiancé Benjamin Millepied.

Those are this week's movers and shakers.