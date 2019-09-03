Rob Lowe on California boat fire: 'An unspeakable horror on a boat I’ve been on many times'

Rob Lowe said his "heart breaks" for the people who were tragically killed after a boat carrying scuba divers went up in flames while anchored off a Southern California island Monday.

The actor also revealed in a Twitter post that he had been on the same boat "many times" before.

"My heart breaks for those onboard the Conception," wrote Lowe, 55, on Twitter hours after news of the fire broke. "An unspeakable horror on a boat I’ve been on many times. My prayers and thoughts are with the families."

25 BODIES FOUND AFTER CALIFORNIA SCUBA BOAT FIRE, COAST GUARD SAYS

At least 25 people were confirmed dead and another nine remained missing, officials said.

Rescue teams continued to search Tuesday morning for "any survivors or any signs of life" near the Conception, located roughly 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles off Santa Cruz Island, Lt. Cmdr Matthew Kroll, of the U.S. Coast Guard, told "Fox & Friends."

"We're still in active search right now," Kroll said, noting the Coast Guard had "crews on scene overnight." He said when investigators arrived Monday, the boat "was already entirely engulfed with flames," but added five crew members aboard the ship were quickly rescued.

DIVING COMPANY OWNER REPORTEDLY MISSING AFTER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BOAT FIRE

Authorities "continued to search all of yesterday with no signs of life for survivors."

Kroll described the boat fire as "a tragic story all around." Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester previously said at a news conference, "We should all be prepared to move into the worst outcome."