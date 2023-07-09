Rita Wilson wishes husband Tom Hanks a happy birthday: 'Made me laugh everyday for 38 years'

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson sent him birthday wishes on social media as the actor celebrated his 67th birthday Sunday.

"Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children," Wilson began the caption, joking he loves typewriters "just slightly less than me."

She also praised his cocktail skills, saying he’s created drinks like "Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita)."

Hanks and Wilson have been together for 38 years, married for 35, and share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar-winner also has two children from his previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

Some of the "Forrest Gump" star’s famous friends and fans, including Kate Hudson, Christie Brinkley, and many more, sent birthday wishes as well.

Hanks’ "Big" co-star Elizabeh Perkins wrote, "Happy Birthday, Tom. And what lovely words."

John Stamos noted the picture of Hanks Wilson used, featuring his crossed arms, writing, "Look at the guns on that kid!"

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, wrote, "Happy Birthday!!! I am signing up for the Cokearita."

In her birthday post, Wilson said Hanks is "happiest being surround[ed] by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans."

"He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!" she concluded.

For the couple’s recent 35th wedding anniversary, Wilson shared a similarly sweet post.

Hanks can be seen presenting a smiling Wilson with a cake, and the actress captioned it "35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything."

They joked about their secret to Fox News Digital earlier this year at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event in February.

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going.

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Larry Fink contributed to this report.