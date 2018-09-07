Richard Simmons will not sell his own merchandise on his shopping channel

Richard Simmons has launched the “Richard Simmons Sweatin’ Shop” channel online, but don’t expect to see him selling his goods.

Instead, the fitness guru’s friends will hawk the merchandise, which so far has included a Richard Simmons 2019 Wall Calendar.

“We hear from Richard’s fans every day asking where they can find both classic and new Richard merchandise to help keep them motivated. Talkshop.live, a unique new sales portal where anyone can instantly become a seller of goods, presented the ideal platform to achieve just that,” Simmons’ manager, Michael Catalano, told Page Six in a statement on Friday.

“Richard, 70 and retired, was not required to present the product, so we enlisted the next best thing. Loving students, cast mates and FOR (Friends of Richard). From time to time, we will engage other people as presenters as well. We hope this becomes a way for Richard’s fans to stay in touch and stay inspired.”

Simmons has been living a reclusive life for about five years, only emerging to sue the National Enquirer and Radar Online for making claims that he was transitioning into a woman.

A judge dismissed the suit, arguing that it’s not defamatory to say someone is transgender.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.