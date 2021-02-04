Former 'RHOC' star Alexa Curtin sentenced to jail for multiple charges: report

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexa Curtin was handed a 68-day prison sentence for multiple criminal charges, some of which date back to years ago.

Court documents obtained by The Blast show Alexa, who is 28, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, vandalism, petty theft, and possession of a controlled substance and substance pharaphernalia.

Online jail records viewed by Fox News show the former reality TV star was arrested on Jan. 8 in Orange County. She was released on Jan. 26.

The Blast notes that Curtin previously pleaded guilty to petty theft and battery in a case that dates back to 2016. It was this case that she had a probation violation pendingg. She has been sentenced to 68 days behind bars for it, the report states.

Alexa was previously booked in jail back in 2018 for drug charges. At the time, the court docket listed her as "unemployed," reports said.

In addition to her jail sentence, Curtin has been ordered to a three-month first offender alcohol program, three years of probation and restitution for damages.

The possession of a controlled substance case was thrown out, the report states.

Alexa is the daughter of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lynne Curtin, who appeared on the Bravo series in Seasons 4 and 5 as a cast member, and as a friend of the cast in Season 6.