Pressley calls McConnell the 'common enemy' during mass shootings

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., declared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was the "common enemy" during mass shootings during her Monday night appearance on "The Daily Show."

After claiming that President Trump's rhetoric is "exactly why" the El Paso mass shooting took place earlier this month, Pressley agreed with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who suggested that guns are the "common factor" in mass shootings.

"Yes, guns are the common factor and the common enemy in all of this is Mitch McConnell," Pressley said, which sparked applause from the audience. "So please give him a call and tell him I sent you."

She continued, "Why haven't we acted? This gun violence is a public health crisis and epidemic. It's an urban issue, it's a rural issue, it's a suburban issue, it's transcendent... it is pervasive and it is growing."

The "Squad" member went on to praise New Zealand for "banning assault weapons" shortly after its mass shooting in March and blamed inaction in the U.S. on "a deficit of political courage and leadership."

"We need to hold two narratives: there are mass shootings and there's community-based violence. And we also know that there's more guns than people," Pressley told Noah. "And as long as that's the case, you are going to see an intersectionality of violence."

Last week, protestors gathered outside McConnell's home, where one called for him to be stabbed in the heart.