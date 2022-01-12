Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon jabbed on Twitter over 'parallel digital identity' tweet

The actress predicted 'every person' would exist digitally in the future

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Actress Reese Witherspoon sparked some wisecracking online after she shared a prediction of what the real-life metaverse could look like and what having a "parallel digital identity" might mean for people who exist there.

According to the "Legally Blonde" star, "every person" would exist digitally and would purchase "digital goods" through cryptocurrency – and this would be the new "norm" for the future.

"In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity," she tweeted. "Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?"

Witherspoon’s tweet about people existing primarily in a digital environment immediately drew comparisons to massively multiplayer online video games and the "Matrix" franchise, Mediaite reported.

"This sounds like the text version of the Matt Damon ad," Al Jazeera reporter Sana Saeed tweeted in response, referencing Damon’s appearances in Crypto.com advertisements.

 
 

The metaverse, which is being spearheaded by Facebook’s parent company, Meta, Amazon, and others, is often compared to the "Matrix" or the 2018 science-fiction action film "Ready Player One."

