'Real Housewives' throw Andy Cohen 'A Star Is Born'-themed baby shower

It was a major "Real Housewives" reunion at Andy Cohen's lavish baby shower.

The 50-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host was thrown an over-the-top celebration for his baby boy on Saturday, which reunited nearly 50 Housewives from the seven franchises.

The shindig, which took place at the Palm Beverly Hills, was beautifully decorated with blue and white balloons, flowers, a long dinner table with gold flatware and long-stem candles, and a banner that read "A Star is Born." Plenty of Housewives took to social media to share photos and videos from the party, congratulating Cohen on his baby on the way.

Kyle Richards ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"), Vicki Gunvalson ("Real Housewives of Orange County"), Ramona Singer ("Real Housewives of New York City"), NeNe Leakes ("Real Housewives of Atlanta"), and Teresa Giudice ("Real Housewives of New Jersey") hosted and organized the event. John Mayer, who has been one of Cohen's longtime friends, was also at the baby shower.

Cohen, on his end, took to his Instagram Story to share videos of all the Housewives mixing and mingling. In one video, he asks Mayer, "What's one thing you've learned from the Housewives?"

"You gotta turn up when it's time to turn up," the singer replied.

The OG Housewives were also together during the "WWHL" episode where Cohen announced he was having a baby. Before closing the show, the Bravo star took a moment to share his exciting news with his audience.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," Cohen emotionally revealed on Dec. 20. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."