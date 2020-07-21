'Real Housewives' star Sonja Morgan shares results of her face-lift: 'I needed a pick me up'

"Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan is feeling good after undergoing face and neck lifts.

The reality star, who is 56, took to Instagram to unveil before and after photos of her new appearance after fans began speculating.

"There's been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12. I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowls that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!" she captioned the side-by-side photo.

‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE’S DAUGHTER, GIA, OPENS UP ABOUT GETTING A NOSE JOB: ‘NEVER BEEN HAPPIER’

Morgan went on to say that the surgeries were a "no-brainer."

"Gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up.' I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park," she added.

Morgan explained that her cosmetic surgeries involved a method called "deep plane," which she described as going "under the muscle so your skin is still attached." She said that the specific method allows for a person's face to "stay vibrant and heals fast."

Morgan is seen smiling in both before and after photos, but the star looks particularly pleased in her after photo. She also received a ton of support in the comments section from her followers.

"I'm fully going to @drjacono when the time is right. You look stunning. And love your openness about it," "RHONY" newcomer Leah McSweeney wrote.

8 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE CHANGED THEIR MINDS ABOUT COSMETIC PROCEDURES

"I love that you talk about this!" another person commented. "You look incredible – I am a surgeon and I just have so much respect for plastic surgeons who do amazing, natural-looking work. It's an art. Thank you for sharing with us."

One person complimented Morgan for looking "amazing" while another said she could relate to Morgan's comments about aging.

"Just beautiful Sonja! The neck just gets worse and the jowls too the older we get," wrote the follower, which prompted Morgan to respond, "Literally nipped it!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another thanked Morgan for being "so transparent" about her surgeries.

"Love the honesty!!! little girls (and adult women too) need to know that not everyone looks the way they do naturally. it's ok to have work done if u want i just wish more celebs were honest so it doesn't set an unattainable standard of beauty," wrote a fan.