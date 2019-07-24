Rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Texas man, 21

Rapper Taymore “Tay-K” McIntyre was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in prison for his role in the 2016 shooting death of a Texas man during a robbery gone wrong.

McIntyre, who was just 16 at the time, was tried as an adult. He was convicted Friday of murder and was sentenced to 55 years in addition to a $10,000 fine for charges related to the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

He was also found guilty on three counts of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 30 years in prison for one charge and an additional 13 years each for the two remaining charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. These sentences are set to run concurrently with his murder sentence.

Prosecutors said that McIntyre, now 19, was the mastermind behind the robbery, organizing it and recruiting the man who ultimately shot and killed Walker.

During the trial, prosecutors attempted to shed light on McIntyre’s violent tendencies, pointing to two separate incidents he is wanted in that allegedly occurred while he fled from authorities in the Walker case.

According to the Star-Telegram, McIntyre cut his ankle monitor while on house arrest and fled to Elizabethtown, New Jersey where his record label was said to be based out of.

He reportedly was involved in Arlington robbery that left one person severely injured in May 2017. He also faces a capital murder charge in San Antonio for the fatal April 2017 shooting of a photographer.

McIntyre became known for his 2017 single "The Race" which appeared on Billboard's Hot 100. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, it was based off his escape from house arrest. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals the day after the video for the song was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.