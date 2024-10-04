Rapper, social media star Lucas Coly dead at 27

Rapper and social media star Lucas Coly has reportedly died at the age of 27, confirmed by Coly’s manager in a social media post on Instagram.

Coly’s manager confirmed the star's death Thursday in an Instagram post, "Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there," before changing the caption to just a heart emoji.

The since-edited post goes on to say, "Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas," he added. "We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same."

Coly's manager’s posts have sparked speculation on how the star may have died as one was tagged #checkonyourfriends. No cause of death has been shared.

Coly immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 8 and rose to fame on the platform Vine 10 years ago. He is also known for his popular hit "I Just Wanna."