'Daily Show' mocks Virginia gov's COVID diagnosis as proof virus 'disproportionately affects Black people'

"The Daily Show" had some fun at the expense of Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Friday after he announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northam tweeted that a member of his staff tested positive for the virus Wednesday evening. Northam and his wife Pamela discovered Thursday that they too had the virus.

"Pam is experiencing mild symptoms, and I am asymptomatic. Per @VDHgov guidelines, we will isolate at home for 10 days and then reevaluate our symptoms," Northam tweeted Friday morning.

While many offered their well-wishes to the couple, the Trevor Noah-hosted program invoked last year's "blackface" controversy that threatened to sink Northam's governorship.

JON STEWART ADMITS BIDEN WASN'T HIS TOP CHOICE, MOCKS 'UNCLE JOE'S SHTICK,' BUT SAYS HE'LL SUPPORT HIM

"More evidence that coronavirus disproportionately affects Black people," read a post from the show's official Twitter account.

That quip was a not-so-subtle reference to the furor that broke when Northam's page in his medical school yearbook showed a photograph of two men, one wearing blackface and the other wearing a Ku Klux Klansman's hood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Northam initially apologized for the image, then reversed course and denied wearing the offensive costumes but admitted that he did dress up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

Later Friday, President Trump chided Northam during a campaign event for Black voters in Atlanta, where he mocked the Virginia governor for almost demonstrating the moonwalk during his infamous press conference.