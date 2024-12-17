Rachael Ray doesn't read about herself online, but explains why she 'loved' website dedicated to hating her

Rachael Ray had an entire hate website dedicated to her and she "loved" every bit of it. However, she likely wasn't reading the comments section.

Ray recently welcomed guest Anne Burrell on her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," and the two women discussed how they balance working in the public eye and balancing exposure to their personal lives.

Ray admitted she's "afraid" to go on the internet and see what people are saying about her.

"Do you ever think about the way people think about you? I don't," Ray asked Burrell. "I'm, like, afraid to, quite frankly."

The Food Network star then addressed a website that is no longer online, "I Hate Rachael Ray." Burrell called those people adding to the website "f---ing losers," but Ray had a different perspective.

RACHAEL RAY SAYS MARITAL BLISS COMES FROM ‘SCREAMING MATCHES,' NO-APOLOGY RULE WITH HUSBAND

"There was a site called 'I Hate Rachael Ray' for years, and I'm like, well, at least they're watching," Ray said.

"There was a site called 'I Hate Rachael Ray' for years, and I'm like, well, at least they're watching." — Rachael Ray

She continued, "I loved it. They watched every day!"

"The Rachael Ray Show" was on-air for 17 seasons from 2006 to May 2023.

Earlier this year, Ray also touched on the website dedicated to hating her during an interview with Appetito Magazine.

"Oh, I annoy way more people than there are those who like me. There’s an entire platform online dedicated to hating me!" she said in April.

During an "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast episode in November, Ray told guest Harlan Coben, that she is "petrified" when having to go to social events.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am so scared in social, you gotta go to a Christmas party or here is an event. I am just petrified, as I am not good at it. I know I am not.

"I like to try things I might be successful at, and I know I am not successful at that. I just get nervous," she said.

Ray isn't letting social anxiety or any haters stop her. On Dec. 8, Ray launched her latest show, "Rachael Ray's Holidays," on A&E. The release of her latest cooking show came on the heals of fans sharing concerns about Ray's health.

Fans have been concerned about Ray's health since September. Ray posted a video on Instagram on Sept. 2 and fans quickly jumped into her comment section and noted that the star appeared to be "slurring" her words.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I haven’t seen her in a long time. She doesn’t look healthy anymore," one user said.

Among the criticism, there were many fans coming to Ray's defense.

"She doesn’t sound any different. People need to stop and leave her alone," one user wrote.

Another added, "I wish her well. Been a fan for years. I am sure Rachel and her team know exactly what is going on. Send her positive blessings."

During the first podcast episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," which was released in October, Ray admitted that she had a "couple bad falls" that required her to stop doing the activities she loved.

"I really like chores. I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP