2 of R. Kelly's girlfriends got into physical fight in his Chicago condo, police say

Two girlfriends of embattled R&B singer R. Kelly got into a fight Wednesday in his Trump Tower condominium in Chicago, police said, resulting in one of the women going to the hospital.

Authorities said the two women, Azriel Clary, 22, and Joycelyn Savage, 24, were engaged in a physical altercation when responding officers arrived just after 2 p.m., USA Today reported.

"The female victim and the 24-year-old offender were engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene," Chicago police said in a statement. "The offender fled and is not in police custody at this time.”

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Clary is seen surrounded by boxes, appearing to be packing to move, and yelling at Savage, who is standing outside a doorway. A screaming match and a physical fight then ensues.

Clary was recorded saying multiple times that she wanted to file charges against Kelly and accused Savage of criminal wrongdoing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. In one video, Clary is seen telling police officers that she was in the unit with other people when Savage came with another person to collect Kelly's various awards.

“After that, she started that I’m so wrong about this and that,” Clary said. “She came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself,” Clary told police.

She alleged that Savage hit her with her hands and her phone and tried to kick her. Clary was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and reported in good condition. An investigation into the fight is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Kelly, 53, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is being held without bond about a mile away from his condo at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for various sex abuse charges. The fight occurred on his birthday.

He is scheduled to stand trial in Chicago in April on federal charges of enticing a minor, child pornography and obstruction of justice charges before facing trial in Brooklyn, New York.

He pleaded not guilty last month to charges that he paid for a fake ID for an unnamed female before he married now-deceased singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old. The pair married in a secret ceremony in 1994.

He is also accused in Minnesota of offering a 17-year-old girl money in 2001 to take her clothes off and dance. Kelly was acquitted in 2008 of charges of videotaping himself having sex with a girl whom prosecutors alleged was as young as 13.

New allegations against him surfaced following the airing of "Surviving R. Kelly," a popular Lifetime network docuseries that detailed decades of Kelly's alleged sexual abuse against minors. A follow-up series, "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning," is currently airing on the network.