Queen tells Harry that he’s always ‘welcomed back’ in 4-hour conversation

The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future.

She told him over lunch that he and Meghan will be welcomed back if they ever decide to rejoin the royals.

A source said: “Hopefully it cleared the air.”

The Queen agreed to meet Harry for the extraordinary fireside chat to clear the air about his and Meghan’s imminent royal departure after a request from the Duke.

Harry's 93-year-old grandmother is believed to have ended the talk by saying: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back.”

Harry, 35, had discretely strolled from his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Home Park to the castle, where he and the Queen shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future.

A royal source said: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece.

“When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned.

“Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

