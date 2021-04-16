Why Queen Elizabeth will sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II will be seated alone as she bereaves the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at his funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and given the stringent coronavirus protocols, the queen will be seated alone during the intimate family event, Town & Country reported Friday, citing a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace. The Associated Press also confirmed the seating arrangement.

Per Town & Country, current protocols require all guests who are not members of the same household to sit about six feet apart.

Furthermore, social distancing guidelines have limited the gathering to just 30 people. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told People magazine on Thursday that regardless of the public event Philip’s funeral is likely to be, they "are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event," the spokesperson said.

QUEEN ELIZABETH MAKES FIRST PUBLIC SOLO STATEMENT SINCE PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

The queen will not be alone during the procession, however. Town & Country reports that the longtime monarch will travel in a State Bentley and be accompanied by a lady-in-waiting, adding that her vehicle will be the final car in the procession.

The Queen will be joined by the four children she shared with Prince Philip – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

All funeral attendees will be required to wear face coverings while inside St. George's Chapel while those who are participating in the funeral procession will not be donning masks until they’ve entered the chapel.

SENIOR ROYALS WON'T WEAR MILITARY UNIFORMS AT PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL TO AVOID POTENTIALLY AWKWARD SITUATIONS

It was previously revealed that Prince Harry, 36, will not walk alongside his brother Prince William, 38, at the funeral. However, the two will join family members in walking behind their grandfather’s casket with their cousin and son of Princess Anne – Peter Philips – walking in between the brothers.

On Friday, the queen released her first public solo statement since the death of her husband.

Her Majesty sent a statement of support to the people of the Commonwealth country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines after they experienced a series of volcanic eruptions.

PRINCE PHILIP, QUEEN ELIZABETH’S LASTING MARRIAGE WAS BASED ON ‘MUTUAL RESPECT’ AND ‘SPACE,’ SOURCE SAYS

"I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected," the queen said in her statement obtained by Fox News. "I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort."

"My prayers will remain with the people of S.t Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.