'Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott sign new deal with HGTV for more shows

Good news for fans of HGTV’s Jonathan and Drew Scott. The network has inked a new multi-year deal with the duo that will see them develop a new show and maintain their four existing ones for the foreseeable future.

According to The Wrap, the deal allows for their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner to develop a new home-related series for HGTV, which is owned by Scripps. It’s unclear at this time what exactly the new show will look like, but the Scott twins are no strangers to TV development. Currently they produce and star in “Property Brothers,” “Property Brothers: Buying & Selling,” Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers at Home.”

“We’re beyond excited to continue the relationship with our incredibly talented friends at HGTV,” Drew said in a statement to the outlet.

“We truly love what we do, and promise that even though we have a ridiculous amount of fun...we’ll actually get a little work done, too, and continue helping families through our shows,” Jonathan added.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, securing the Property Brothers for more shows is an important move for the network. With the exception of the powerhouse series “Fixer Upper,” which will end its run in April, the Scott brothers make up HGTV’s highest-rated programs. The original show and “Brother vs. Brother” reportedly earn more than 2 million live viewers before substantial time-shifting lifts.

It’s also an important move for the network to nab them now, as their respective stars continue to rise. They become more Los Angeles-based personalities recently, with Drew competing on the last season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Fans will be pleased to know that the duo they love is staying put for now.