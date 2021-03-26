Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcome third child

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have welcomed their third child.

Carl Philip, 41, released a statement announcing the arrival of their third son on Friday.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our familiy. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family," the son of King Carl XVI Gustaf said.

The announcement shared on the Royal Court website says Princess Sofia, 36, gave birth on Friday at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. He weighed 7 pounds and is 19 inches long.

The Swedish royal couple also shares sons Alexander, 4, and Gabriel, 3.

"We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel," the couple said in their December 2020 pregnancy announcement. "A new little member of our family."

Carl Philip, 41, is fourth in line to the throne. The couple tied the knot in 2015. The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

In September, Sofia appeared in a documentary that aired on Sweden’s TV4 titled "Princess Sofia: Project Playground." In the special, the princess was asked whether she would consider stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, just like Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.

"No. Not really," said Sofia, as quoted by Royal Central. "I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as a positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds."

Carl Philip and Sofia reportedly met at a nightclub in Stockholm after he ended his relationship with publicist Emma Pernald, whom he dated for a decade. Sofia told TV4 they met through mutual friends.

