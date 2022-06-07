Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek announce engagement: ‘Love of my life’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek are engaged.

The Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer," whose celebrity clientele includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek, among others, took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed the news.

"She said YES!" the 47-year-old captioned a photo of the couple looking into each other’s eyes. The princess, 50, proudly flaunted her engagement ring.

"When you know you know," Durek wrote. "There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one. I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes."

PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY SAYS SHE FELL INTO ‘A PIT OF DEPRESSION’ AFTER HER EX-HUSBAND’S DEATH

"Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance," he shared. "Changing the world through our love. Love expands beyond all barriers and conditions. Love is free and transparent. It invites growth and foundation. It shows human beings we are more than our fears, our hate or social conditioning."

"Princess Märtha Louise is the love of my life," he continued. "She sees all aspects of me, and I see all of her. I am a guy who loves a girl who loves me back. I get to show and demonstrate to this divine woman how much I love her for the rest of my life. I am the happiest I ever been."

The daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja also announced her engagement on social media. She is fourth in line to the throne.

"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," she wrote. "Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Märtha Louise confirmed her romance with Durek in May 2019. The royal was previously married to author Ari Behn from 2002 until 2017. They shared three children. Behn, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, took his life on Christmas 2019 at age 47.

In April 2021, Märtha Louise told the Norwegian newspaper VG that she planned to move to the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The children will, of course, join me," she told the outlet. "We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We'll still be here a lot. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely."