Prince William says he'd 'fully support' his children if they were gay

Prince William says he'd "fully support" any of his children if they came out as gay.

The father of three made the comment on Wednesday while visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust, a nonprofit organization in London that works with LGBTQ youth who are homeless or living in hostile environments, according to the BBC.

During a group discussion, a participant asked the 37-year-old royal: "If your child one day in the future said, 'Oh I'm gay, oh I'm lesbian' whatever, how would you react?"

William — who shares Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with wife Kate Middleton — replied that would be "obviously absolutely fine by me."

He went on to say that he and Middleton, 37, have discussed the possibility and how they'd support their children though he worries about how the public would respond, according to People magazine.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” William said. “So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

He added: “I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process.

"It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report