Prince William reached out to support kidnap victims who watched wedding to Kate Middleton while in captivity

Prince William reportedly expressed interest in writing to three kidnapping victims who watched his wedding to Kate Middleton on TV while being held captive by an Ohio man.

Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were kidnapped by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004 and held captive for over a decade before Berry escaped from the Cleveland-area home in 2013.

During an interview with the BBC shortly after the trio was rescued, Berry revealed they had watched Prince William's televised wedding to Princess Kate, telling broadcaster Kirsty Wark that the wedding "was happiness" to her.

PRINCE WILLIAM CALLS FOR IMPROVED SAFETY ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CORONER IMPLICATES PLATFORMS IN GIRL'S DEATH

Now Wark has revealed that Prince William actually expressed an interest in writing to Knight, Berry and DeJesus shortly after the interview.

"Stories like that are both awful and wonderful," Wark told the Radio Times. "Amanda Berry had a baby from rape, just 6 years old at the time. In that concrete basement, she drew pictures of the outside world, the streets, for her child."

"It was humbling interviewing them. They shared that they had watched the royal wedding of William and Kate on television down there," she added. "I received a letter from Prince William a week later, asking if he could write to the girls. That was great."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Representatives for Prince William and Wark did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 1,000 years after being convicted on charges of kidnapping and rape.

The Ohio man died by suicide just one month into his prison sentence. He was found hanging in his cell by prison guards at the Correctional Reception Center in the town of Orient, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Knight had been the only one to appear in person at Castro's sentencing hearing where she gave a victim statement, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"You took 11 years of my life away, and I have got it back," she said in the courtroom. "I spent 11 years in hell. Now your hell is just beginning."

Castro had also fathered a child with Berry while the three women were in captivity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP