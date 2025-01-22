Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'chose exile' in California after verbally annihilating family: experts

Several royal experts claimed the Duke of Sussex was naive about what would happen with his family after writing his nuclear tell-all 'Spare'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry, paranoid about the press, carried out loyalty tests that left palace aides exhausted: book Video

Prince Harry, paranoid about the press, carried out loyalty tests that left palace aides exhausted: book

Valentine Low, author of "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor," speaks to Fox News Digital about the Duke of Sussex's tumultuous relationship with palace staff.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prince Harry is said to be lonely five years after moving to California.

Several royal experts made the claim, believing that the Duke of Sussex has been feeling isolated across the pond as he continues to try to carve out a relevant role for himself in America.

"Harry is in exile – he chose it," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. "It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family. There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S NEIGHBORS SLAM 'DESPERATE' ATTEMPT TO DITCH 'TIARAS IN PURSUIT OF TUPPERWARE'

Prince Harry in a navy suit with media looking away

Prince Harry is seen here at a service for the Invictus Games on May 8, 2024, in London, England. At the time, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that King Charles III was too busy to meet with his son. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship," said Fitzwilliams. "I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the royal family], especially as his military links meant so much to him."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital there’s no turning back for Harry, especially after he wrote his explosive memoir, "Spare," and revealed personal details about his family.

"Harry is in exile – he chose it. It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family. There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities."

— Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert.
Prince Harry headlines

A selection of front pages from various UK daily national newspapers show coverage of the contents of Prince Harry's memoir.  (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"A self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family," said Chard. "It is said he was naïve and didn’t realize it would upset his family. . . . He didn’t realize that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public."

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was published in 2023. The Duke of Sussex is said to still be dealing with the impact of writing a tell-all about his family. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The statements were made after Vanity Fair published a scathing cover story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in California. A spokesperson for the couple didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the lengthy feature.

The 40-year-old has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since the couple quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move.

Meghan Markle wears long tan skirt and white blouse as Rachel in "Suits"

Meghan Markle portrayed Rachel Zane for seven seasons of "Suits" before she married the British prince. (Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Since they departed from royal life, the couple has aired their grievances. But it was Harry’s 2023 tell-all that royal experts believe further isolated him from his family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan Markle wearing a white coatdress and a matching hat walking alongside Prince Harry in a suit with medals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They are raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In great detail, he discussed his issues with his family, calling Prince William both his "beloved brother" and "arch nemesis." He also accused the offices of his father, brother and stepmother, Queen Camilla, of making leaks to the media in an attempt to burnish their reputations.

King Charles and Camilla sitting near each other

Prince Harry begged his father not to marry Queen Camilla, according to the memoir. (Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Vanity Fair, someone privately asked Harry in 2023, after the book was published, whether he had heard from his family. He hadn’t. When the person asked the prince whether he thought he was going to, he said he hoped so.

"That’s . . . what made me so sad," the source told the outlet. "His hope seemed very genuine. And I was just . . . like, ‘Oh, no.’"

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with sons Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry

According to royal experts, Prince Harry is still estranged from his father, King Charles III, and his older brother Prince William. ( Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The source believed that Harry hadn’t realized the damage he had caused with "Spare."

"The power of the written word, and the power of the narrative . . . I don’t know if that’s something he understood while he was doing it," said the source.

And it seemed that Harry didn't have many people in California to confide in.

Prince William and Prince Harry in London

In "Spare," Prince Harry wrote about Prince William's "familiar scowl" and "alarming baldness." (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

One person claimed to the outlet that Meghan Markle "was up-front about the fact that Harry hadn’t made many friends yet."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meghan Markle smirking and wearing a fitted red dress.

Meghan Markle, who is originally from California, had an easier time navigating a post-royal life. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I think Harry doesn’t know what he wants, because he grew up in a fishbowl, and so he doesn’t know what real life really is," said the source. "I think he probably wants to be left alone and be able to go kiss babies every once in a while but not have to worry about money. I don’t think he wants to be famous the way Meghan wants to be famous."

Meghan Markle waves in a white halter top and light pink pants while holding Prince Harry's hand in a grey suit

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry is fiercely protective of his wife Meghan Markle and lets few people inside his closely guarded bubble. (Henning Kaiser/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that "signs of paranoid upset" have become evident in Harry. She said that he "gradually phased out close friends who he deemed not woke enough or friends he accused of violating his privacy by leaking stories to the press."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital that Harry’s life in California is "incredibly reserved."

Prince Harry looking to the side wearing a grey windbreaker and a matching hat.

Prince Harry is seen out for a walk with his dog in Montecito, California.  (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

"He is socially awkward when it comes to developing new and meaningful relationships," she claimed. "He was heavily sheltered growing up and developed his best friendships in school. But those people are hundreds of miles away, in different time zones, and focused on their own young families."

Prince Harry in a black suit at Prince Phillips funeral

Several royal experts said Prince Harry keeps looking back. (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

"Sport remains Harry’s comfort zone," Schofield shared. "He continues to play polo, loves riding his bike and has taken up surfing. But he is lonely. He is surrounded by Meghan and all her girl boss friends. . . . That’s a lot of estrogen in the room."

"He has sacrificed everything," Schofield reflected. "I do think he still feels a loss."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY, PARANOID ABOUT THE PRESS, CARRIED OUT LOYALTY TESTS THAT LEFT PALACE AIDES EXHAUSTED: BOOK

Prince Harry, paranoid about the press, carried out loyalty tests that left palace aides exhausted: book Video

One source who worked closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Vanity Fair that Meghan, 43, is "the one who makes things happen" in their relationship.

"I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy,’" said the source. "I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s reparenting him in a way."

Britain's Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool - RC1A838B7CC0

"I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s reparenting him in a way," a source told Vanity Fair. (Reuters)

Sources also told the outlet that the couple initially struggled to find a compelling idea for a podcast on Spotify. There were discussions of a "This American Life"-style show where Harry and Meghan would take turns talking to "interesting civilian guests." 

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast "Archetypes." (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Bloomberg reported that Harry wanted to host a series where he interviewed powerful men like Mark Zuckerberg, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"I have very bad childhood trauma. Obviously," a source recalled Harry saying. "My mother was essentially murdered. What is it about me that didn’t make me one of these bad guys?" 

The source admitted the project would have been "a booking challenge."

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash. She was 36. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

But time was ticking, and the audio giant began applying pressure for the couple to produce something – anything – that audiences would want to hear. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Prince Harry looking up wearing a navy polo shirt.

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle told a source that Prince Harry hadn't made many friends yet in California. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An idea was pitched of Harry reviewing a hot chocolate every week while chatting with a different friend. There was also the possibility of Harry fixing something every week, "ranging from a flat tire to global warming."

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

"I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative," said Meghan Markle about the launch of "Archetypes." "And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening." (AP)

"He wanted to do a podcast about disabled people who compete in the Invictus Games," said the former Spotify employee.

One potential employee claimed to the outlet that Harry’s attitude was, "Well, why should I do this?" and "Why are we doing this?"

Meghan Markle smiling in a beige off-shoulder dress

Archewell landed a multiyear partnership with Spotify in 2020 to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspectives. (Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Didn’t Spotify pay you a lot of money to do this?" the source wondered.

Another person inside the couple’s circle noted, "He looks like the kind of guy who would, frankly, happily work for charities for the rest of his life and would be very happy if Meghan made all the money, and he didn’t need to."

Schofield wasn’t surprised.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON PRIORITIZE 'DUTY' AS MEGHAN MARKLE FOCUSES ON HOLLYWOOD IMAGE: EXPERT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in formal wear looking at each other while sitting opposite from each other on stage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak onstage at EAN University during a visit to Colombia on August 15, 2024, in Bogotá, Colombia. (Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

"Meghan does enable Prince Harry," she claimed. "He was not such an isolated character prior to meeting Meghan. . . . I am told that Prince Harry blames the royal family for his and Meghan’s professional failures. . . . Harry still feels like the palace is working against them and turning the public against them, making it harder for them to make a living, which is simply not true. The royal family has moved on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at an event in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat on stage at Archewell's World Mental Health Day Summit. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

"Harry misses certain members of his family more than others," Schofield shared. "He would tell you that some in the ‘others’ category make it harder for him to reconnect to the members who are important to him. 

"I know he misses the popularity he experienced in the last few years as a working member of the royal family. He misses the respect he received because of his proximity to the crown and some of the old traditions. He misses the lack of responsibility. . . . This is a man who only learned how to pay his phone bill five years ago."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry at his father's coronation in 2023. He swiftly headed home to California. (Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

"He desperately misses his old school friends who he didn’t have to impress and certainly didn’t judge him," Schofield added.

Chard said that becoming a Hollywood star is not on Harry’s to-do list. Instead, he wants to fully immerse himself in the projects and causes he wants to champion – the ideal work he would have done alongside the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (James Whatling for Fox News Digital)

"Meghan takes charge and almost mothers Harry," Chard claimed. "Harry allows and enjoys this. . . . I don’t feel he is keen on Hollywood life. He doesn’t enjoy or feel the need to hobnob with the rich and famous. He loves nothing more than being with his family at his Montecito home."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CALLED LOCAL VILLAINS BY NEIGHBORS IN RITZY CALIFORNIA TOWN

Holding a microphone, Prince Harry speaks to the crowd at the Invictus Games Closing Games in the Netherlands, wearing a dark blue suit and royal blue shirt

According to royal experts, Prince Harry has zero interest in pursuing a Hollywood life. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Schofield said that if Harry focuses on his solo engagements and philanthropic projects in the year ahead, "people will be less judgmental."

"The more Meghan leans into Hollywood and red carpets . . . the more resentful the public becomes," Schofield claimed. "Harry's distance from the frivolous and shallow is his strength."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending