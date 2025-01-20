Expand / Collapse search
Prince William, Kate Middleton prioritize 'duty' as Meghan Markle focuses on Hollywood image: expert

The Duchess of Sussex delayed her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan' due to LA fires

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Published
Princess Dianas biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the high road as Meghan Markle continues to make headlines in ritzy Montecito.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are putting duty first as the Duchess of Sussex gears up to launch her lifestyle series in March.

"Prince William and Catherine are known to be glad to retain a distance from Meghan Markle, thereby avoiding any potential entanglement in future controversies," Fordwich explained. "Stability and service are paramount to the couple as they anticipate their lives being dedicated to both. There isn’t anything furthering either of those values in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED BY JUSTINE BATEMAN FOR BEING 'DISASTER TOURISTS' AMID CALIFORNIA FIRES

A split side-by-side image of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales (left) are keeping their distance as the Duchess of Sussex (right) gears up to launch her Netflix lifestyle series. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Fordwich’s comments came shortly after palace insiders claimed to the U.K.’s Daily Mail that Meghan’s decision to postpone her series was "a final blow" to Queen Elizabeth II.

They claimed that the 43-year-old "didn’t think twice" about delaying the launch of "With Love, Meghan" due to the Los Angeles fires. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allowed their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey to air in 2021 as Prince Philip was ill. Harry’s grandfather died four weeks later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at each other as Prince William and Kate Middleton look somber and walk ahead in formal wear.

Meghan Markle's last UK visit was for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. Royal experts have long insisted that the Duchess of Sussex won't ever step foot in the UK again. (Emilio Morenatti/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Fordwich called the Sussexes "a huge liability" for "what the monarchy stands for," other experts felt Meghan’s decision to delay her series was justifiable.

Meghan Markle wearing a sleeveless navy blue dress next to Prince Harry in a dark blazer and blue shirt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the wealthy coastal city of Montecito. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

"What utter nonsense — and just one more indication of how the U.K. tabloid press grasps at straws to crucify Meghan and Harry," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital about the Daily Mail's report.

"There may be plenty of things to criticize about the Sussexes, but this isn't one of them," he said. "Trying to compare the Oprah interview, the release of which the Sussexes had no control over, to their decision to postpone Meghan's lifestyle show because of the LA fires is drawing an egregiously false equivalence. Prince Philip had been frequently hospitalized over the final years of his life; at 99 years of age, going in and out of the hospital had become fairly routine."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony in formal wear.

After their exit in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly detailed their struggles with royal life. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Giving lifestyle and cooking tips while thousands of their neighbors' homes were burning to the ground wouldn't have gone over well, to say the least," Andersen pointed out. "Postponing the roll-out of their new Netflix series was not only the right decision, but it was also the only decision Meghan could make."

A poster for Meghan Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan"

"With Love, Meghan" is now premiering on March 4. (Netflix)

Still, Fordwich claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are choosing not to give Meghan’s latest project any oxygen. Instead, they’ll be focusing on raising their three young children and supporting King Charles III, who is still seeking treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate Middleton in black looks at King Charles III in a black suit and tie

In 2022, Kate Middleton and King Charles III were diagnosed with cancer. (Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"For the royal family, this further reinforces Prince William’s instincts to retain the distance from the couple," Fordwich claimed.

It is believed that William’s relationship with his younger brother is nonexistent.

The royal family in formal attire standing in a line and looking serious.

The relationship between Prince William (left) and his younger brother Prince Harry (right) has deteriorated over the years. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that it was the streaming giant, not the duchess, who chose to hit the pause button on her series. "With Love, Meghan" was originally scheduled to premiere on Jan. 15.

"My sources tell me that it was Netflix that was eager to postpone Meghan's show to try to avoid harsh criticism," she claimed. "I would not be surprised if they used the entire month and a half… to make some much-needed edits to the final product."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE ‘MOVED ON’ FROM ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA, AUTHOR CLAIMS

"The royal family recognized that Meghan wasn't out for anyone but herself a long time ago," Schofield claimed. "They set boundaries to protect their emotional wellbeing well before Megxit. Meghan constantly prioritizes herself at their expense and the only solution is to keep her at a distance. It's not about being cruel, it's about recognizing that the relationship is toxic and one-sided."

Meghan Markle on a television screen wearing a black and white floral dress against a garden background.

Meghan Markle is seen here being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. Since then, they’ve made headlines for airing their grievances. 

After detailing their struggles with royal life to Winfrey, they unveiled their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in late 2022. Then, in early 2023, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published. 

Each launch highlighted new allegations about their time as royals.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton sitting in a row and looking serious

Meghan Markle (center), a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain's Prince Harry (left) in 2018. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"With Love, Meghan," promises to take a different approach. It will showcase the mother of two’s love for cooking and gardening alongside her celebrity pals. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal family "has not forgotten" the couple’s past tell-alls.

Two people with their backs turned watching Meghan Markle on television.

Office workers in London watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in 2022. (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

"The decision to postpone was taken by Netflix," claimed Fitzwilliams. "To show it at this time… was simply impossible. She had no option other than to request that they postpone it. The online reaction to it has been so negative that there’s always the chance it might be postponed again… It is saccharine and contrived."

Kate Middleton wearing a pale blue dress turned away from Meghan Markle wearing a pink dress

Kate Middleton (left), the Princess of Wales, is married to Prince William, who is heir to the British throne. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"… When it comes to timing, the royal family will not have forgotten the shameful fact that the interview on Oprah went ahead when Prince Philip was in the hospital," he claimed. "The couple didn’t know this when it was originally planned, but it went ahead nonetheless… This was an utterly ruthless and shameful episode. The royal family has not forgotten. The royal family obviously has other concerns [today]."

"Their despicable timing of the Oprah interview, which caused Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip untold anguish, was totally and utterly unforgivable," Fordwich claimed.

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip

Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99. His spouse, Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, passed away in 2022 at age 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Andersen previously told Fox News Digital that Kate and Meghan were "never close." Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit, the Princess of Wales has kept her distance as she serves the crown.

"From the very beginning, Kate and Meghan were hardly what I would call a love match," Andersen explained. "Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty. 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton sitting next to each other and chatting.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle "were hardly what I would call a love match" as pals. (Getty Images)

"After Megxit, Kate did what she could do to bring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together, but that proved impossible once the Sussexes let loose on the royal family during the Oprah interview and then in Harry’s blistering memoir ‘Spare.’

"Kate threw her hands up and essentially walked away, leaving it up to William and Harry to decide when — or even if — they will patch things up," Andersen continued. "All the while, Meghan has sailed above the fray, pursuing her projects in California and showing little interest in repairing relations with her royal in-laws."

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry's scorching autobiography "Spare" quickly became a bestseller. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Andersen also claimed that the Sussexes have "zero intention of apologizing for anything."

"Zero," he stressed. "They still firmly believe they are the wronged party in this royal saga. And while Kate might be capable of burying the hatchet and moving on, King Charles… and Prince William are not in a forgiving mood. Things have gone too far. The wounds are simply too deep." 

Kate Middleton wearing a burgundy dress sitting next to a cancer patient.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Kate announced she is in "remission" from cancer and is focused on her future.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

