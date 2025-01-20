Prince William, Kate Middleton prioritize 'duty' as Meghan Markle focuses on Hollywood image: expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the high road as Meghan Markle continues to make headlines in ritzy Montecito.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are putting duty first as the Duchess of Sussex gears up to launch her lifestyle series in March.

"Prince William and Catherine are known to be glad to retain a distance from Meghan Markle, thereby avoiding any potential entanglement in future controversies," Fordwich explained. "Stability and service are paramount to the couple as they anticipate their lives being dedicated to both. There isn’t anything furthering either of those values in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix."

Fordwich’s comments came shortly after palace insiders claimed to the U.K.’s Daily Mail that Meghan’s decision to postpone her series was "a final blow" to Queen Elizabeth II.

They claimed that the 43-year-old "didn’t think twice" about delaying the launch of "With Love, Meghan" due to the Los Angeles fires. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allowed their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey to air in 2021 as Prince Philip was ill. Harry’s grandfather died four weeks later.

While Fordwich called the Sussexes "a huge liability" for "what the monarchy stands for," other experts felt Meghan’s decision to delay her series was justifiable.

"What utter nonsense — and just one more indication of how the U.K. tabloid press grasps at straws to crucify Meghan and Harry," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital about the Daily Mail's report.

"There may be plenty of things to criticize about the Sussexes, but this isn't one of them," he said. "Trying to compare the Oprah interview, the release of which the Sussexes had no control over, to their decision to postpone Meghan's lifestyle show because of the LA fires is drawing an egregiously false equivalence. Prince Philip had been frequently hospitalized over the final years of his life; at 99 years of age, going in and out of the hospital had become fairly routine."

"Giving lifestyle and cooking tips while thousands of their neighbors' homes were burning to the ground wouldn't have gone over well, to say the least," Andersen pointed out. "Postponing the roll-out of their new Netflix series was not only the right decision, but it was also the only decision Meghan could make."

Still, Fordwich claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are choosing not to give Meghan’s latest project any oxygen. Instead, they’ll be focusing on raising their three young children and supporting King Charles III, who is still seeking treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

"For the royal family, this further reinforces Prince William’s instincts to retain the distance from the couple," Fordwich claimed.

It is believed that William’s relationship with his younger brother is nonexistent.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that it was the streaming giant, not the duchess, who chose to hit the pause button on her series. "With Love, Meghan" was originally scheduled to premiere on Jan. 15.

"My sources tell me that it was Netflix that was eager to postpone Meghan's show to try to avoid harsh criticism," she claimed. "I would not be surprised if they used the entire month and a half… to make some much-needed edits to the final product."

"The royal family recognized that Meghan wasn't out for anyone but herself a long time ago," Schofield claimed. "They set boundaries to protect their emotional wellbeing well before Megxit. Meghan constantly prioritizes herself at their expense and the only solution is to keep her at a distance. It's not about being cruel, it's about recognizing that the relationship is toxic and one-sided."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. Since then, they’ve made headlines for airing their grievances.

After detailing their struggles with royal life to Winfrey, they unveiled their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in late 2022. Then, in early 2023, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published.

Each launch highlighted new allegations about their time as royals.

"With Love, Meghan," promises to take a different approach. It will showcase the mother of two’s love for cooking and gardening alongside her celebrity pals. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal family "has not forgotten" the couple’s past tell-alls.

"The decision to postpone was taken by Netflix," claimed Fitzwilliams. "To show it at this time… was simply impossible. She had no option other than to request that they postpone it. The online reaction to it has been so negative that there’s always the chance it might be postponed again… It is saccharine and contrived."

"… When it comes to timing, the royal family will not have forgotten the shameful fact that the interview on Oprah went ahead when Prince Philip was in the hospital," he claimed. "The couple didn’t know this when it was originally planned, but it went ahead nonetheless… This was an utterly ruthless and shameful episode. The royal family has not forgotten. The royal family obviously has other concerns [today]."

"Their despicable timing of the Oprah interview, which caused Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip untold anguish, was totally and utterly unforgivable," Fordwich claimed.

Andersen previously told Fox News Digital that Kate and Meghan were "never close." Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit, the Princess of Wales has kept her distance as she serves the crown.

"From the very beginning, Kate and Meghan were hardly what I would call a love match," Andersen explained. "Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty.

"After Megxit, Kate did what she could do to bring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together, but that proved impossible once the Sussexes let loose on the royal family during the Oprah interview and then in Harry’s blistering memoir ‘Spare.’

"Kate threw her hands up and essentially walked away, leaving it up to William and Harry to decide when — or even if — they will patch things up," Andersen continued. "All the while, Meghan has sailed above the fray, pursuing her projects in California and showing little interest in repairing relations with her royal in-laws."

Andersen also claimed that the Sussexes have "zero intention of apologizing for anything."

"Zero," he stressed. "They still firmly believe they are the wronged party in this royal saga. And while Kate might be capable of burying the hatchet and moving on, King Charles… and Prince William are not in a forgiving mood. Things have gone too far. The wounds are simply too deep."

Earlier this month, Kate announced she is in "remission" from cancer and is focused on her future.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."