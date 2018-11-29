Prince Andrew's teenage accuser doubles down on sexual assault claims, warns he may face prosecution

The woman who claims she slept with Prince Andrew as a teenager has warned him he could still face prosecution.

Virginia Roberts, 35, said he will “get it in the end” because women like her were speaking up.

She renewed her claims from 2015 in an interview with the Miami Herald as part of its probe into Jeffrey Epstein — the prince’s paedophile former friend.

The exposé claimed financier Epstein, 65, allegedly abused up to 80 women including a Hollywood actress.

He was jailed for 13 months in 2008 for soliciting girls for underage prostitution.

Prince Andrew was photographed with Epstein in 2011 after his release and in the ensuing row the prince lost his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

In her new interview, Miss Roberts claims she was 16 when she met Epstein, who she was introduced to by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of Robert Maxwell.

Miss Roberts said she was sent to Epstein’s private Caribbean island and groomed as a sex slave.

She claimed in a 2015 civil lawsuit she had sex with Andrew twice when she was 17 and during an orgy aged 18.

Her claims were rolled into a larger lawsuit which ruled "the factual details are immaterial."

Miss Roberts said: “It’s my biggest shame that I will never get rid of.

"I’m really sad I brought other girls my age and younger into this world.”

She added: “These guys will get it in the end, us girls are not going to sit here.”

She now lives in Australia and is married with three children.

A civil lawsuit involving Epstein in Florida next Tuesday could see testimony from alleged victims.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “It is emphatically denied The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.”

