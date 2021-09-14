Prince Andrew wants to remarry Fergie: report

Prince Andrew reportedly wants to say "I do again" and remarry ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – but first he’ll have to survive a royal sex-abuse scandal.

Divorcees Andrew and Ferguson apparently rekindled their old love during the COVID-19 pandemic and have even been living together, sources told Vanity Fair.

"It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way," one source said, according to the publication.

Andrew has been relieved of his royal duties as he faces a sex-assault lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the prince three times – beginning when she was 17.

Ferguson, often called "Fergie" in U.K. media reports, has continued to defend Andrew in the face of the accusations, which Andrew denies.

She recently told Polsat News that she still lives by her vows from her 1986 marriage, even though the couple divorced in 1996.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

"I keep my commitment, no matter what," the Duchess of York said.