A 36-year-old woman who claims she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein wrote a cryptic message on Twitter Tuesday, saying that she is in no way “suicidal” and there are “many evil people” who want her quieted.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's most outspoken accusers, has also asserted that Prince Andrew was one of the men she was forced to have sex with, an accusation that has led to his ouster from Buckingham Palace and official royal duties.

“I am making it publicy [sic] known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal [sic],” she wrote. “I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted [sic].”

Giuffre did a BBC interview earlier this month in which she described being trafficked to London in 2011.

She told the BBC Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, took her to a club where she met Prince Andrew.

She said after they left the club, "in the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick."

She said she was forced to have sex with the prince at Maxwell’s apartment later that night.

The price "absolutely and categorically" denies the allegations.

Epstein died in a New York prison last August in what has been ruled a suicide after being charged with sex trafficking.