Potty-mouthed celebs ramping up vulgar rhetoric to slam Trump

Hollywood liberals from Robert De Niro to Samantha Bee have ramped up their foul-mouthed language to attack President Trump ahead of the midterm elections – but critics think the vulgar rhetoric will backfire.

“These outbursts are little more than political masturbation for the left -- it may make them feel good, but it produces nothing,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

De Niro launched a profanity-laced tirade at Trump during Sunday’s live broadcast of the politically charged Tony Awards, earning a standing ovation from the crowd of liberal elites.

“I'm gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying to bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's F--- Trump!"

As the audience of the exclusive soiree celebrated, average Americans took to Twitter to remind Americans why the Hollywood elite are so despised.

“On the eve of a summit that could lead to the denuclearization of N. Korea DiNiro [sic] stands before a national TV audience and says “f--- Trump”. That’s the left for you,” talk radio legend Neal Boortz wrote.

Political pundit Hugh Hewitt said that the Hollywood left is “Playing into Trump’s hands,” while dozens claimed “this is why Trump won.”

One user said they were “shocked at the stupidity of Di Niro’s comment,” and another added, “Thank god entertainers are not as important as they think they are.”

“Robert De Niro helped me realize tonight that Trump will easily win in 2020. Hollywood won't learn from their mistakes in 2016 and neither with Democrats or the media,” Mediaite columnist Joseph Wulfsohn wrote. “It's truly remarkable.”

Vulgar rhetoric has seen an uptick in recent weeks, perhaps most notably by comedian Samantha Bee – who came under fire for her verbal attack on first daughter Ivanka Trump. Bee apologized after referring to Ivanka as "a feckless c---" during a segment on immigration policy.

Kathy Griffin’s career was derailed last year when she infamously held up a fake severed head of President Trump, displaying it the way ISIS members often present decapitated heads of their victims. Griffin initially apologized for the photo, but later retracted the apology because, according to her, the reaction had gotten so out of hand.

She’s now attempting a comeback by latching onto news-making vulgarities of fellow celebrities. Not only did Griffin plea for Bee not to apologize for the “feckless c---” remark, but she tweeted a photo of herself with De Niro and titled it, “The F--- Trump Club.” Griffin sent a follow-up tweet using the same vulgarity about Vice President Pence.

“Frankly, I don’t think the celebrity mouthpieces of the so-called ‘Resistance’ have thought one iota about how their insane outbursts will affect any election. Their vulgar tirades only serve to remind Trump’s base why they voted for him to begin with and also remind independent swing voters just how unserious the left really is,” Barron said.

While Hollywood has essentially been sobbing since Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, many insiders blame the latest batch of unrefined rhetoric on a cross between Trump’s recent successes and the midterm elections. Political commentator Britt McHenry told Fox News that their efforts will be for naught.

“We saw in 2016 how weak the Democratic Party can be. These comedians and actors can try to one up each other on vulgarity and classlessness all they want; they’re only helping to re-elect Trump in the areas of the country that played pivotal roles in deciding his presidency,” McHenry said.

McHenry, who jumped from sports broadcasting to politics when she felt conservatives needed younger voices, feels that “angry liberals” in New York and Los Angeles won’t be able to succeed by excluding the rest of America.

“So, I say thank you. Let them continue to show hypocrisy and condemn ‘deplorables,’ proving themselves to be exactly what they claim to detest,” McHenry said.

